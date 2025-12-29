A top Real Madrid reporter claims that the futures of three Bernabeu stars are ‘very uncertain’ heading into 2026, while TEAMtalk sources have the latest on reports linking Jude Bellingham with a big-money move to Manchester United.

Real head into the new year four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table and with the pressure still on boss Xabi Alonso, despite winning their last three games in all competitions.

Alonso is, however, expected to be backed in the market if any of Real Madrid‘s top targets become available, although it’s potential outgoings that are the main focus of attention at the moment.

Trio tipped for ‘uncertain futures’ in Madrid

Indeed, according to Madrid journalist Rodra on ESPN, the key trio of Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Jr., and Antonio Rudiger are all staring at ‘very uncertain’ futures heading into 2026.

As things stand, none of their futures at the club beyond the current season are guaranteed, and it that will likely become a major factor in how Real approach the summer window.

Vinicius’ contract situation has become a major distraction for both the player and the club. While both parties wish to finalise an agreement, neither is willing to move from their financial demands, making the situation uncomfortable.

As for Carvajal and Rudiger, the veteran defensive duo both have contracts that expire on June 30, 2026. At this moment, extensions for either are not being ruled out.

However, it is also possible that both decide to step aside and finish their careers away from top-level football, especially with mooted moves to the riches on offer in the likes of Saudi Arabia or Qatar on the table.

In turn, that leaves some major decisions for the Spanish giants to make in the coming months, especially when it revolves around three of their most important first-team stars.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sources crush Bellingham to Man Utd reports

Real Madrid sources have emphatically dismissed suggestions that there are any doubts over Jude Bellingham’s future at the club, with sources rubbishing reports in the Spanish media that suggested Man Utd are ready to obliterate their transfer record to sign him.

Fanciful reports over Christmas suggested that the Red Devils were ready to mount a shock move for the England midfielder by shattering their transfer record with a colossal €200m (£174m, $235m) bid to bring Bellingham to Old Trafford.

However, we have spoken to Real and sources close to the player, who dismissed ‘out of hand’ those very reports, with one source describing them as ‘laughable’.

“Jude Bellingham will not be leaving Real Madrid anytime soon,” the source confirmed.

“He is happy at the club, the club are happy with him. Frankly, it is laughable for anyone to suggest that he could be leaving in 2026.”

DIVE DEEPER: COMPLETE Real Madrid overhaul with 3 Man Utd stars, Arsenal trio and 2 Liverpool gems in predicted XI

Gerrard reveals why Liverpool miss TAA

Legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has questioned the wisdom of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid over the summer, claiming the transfer was ‘not the right thing for anyone’ as the right-back continues to be savaged by the brutal Spanish media.

Since ditching Merseyside for Madrid, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to find his consistent best in his new surroundings, while also suffering injury issues that have so far limited him to just 16 appearances. That has led to the Spanish press, trolling the England star by claiming the player is a ‘rabbit blinded by the headlights’.

And now Gerrard has chimmed in on Alexander-Arnold’s move, one which did not go down well with Anfield fans, and has questioned the player’s decision to abandon his boyhood club, while also stating that Liverpool are badly missing his unpredictability from right-back.

“I’m gutted he’s left. I think we miss him,” Gerrard told The Smith Brothers’ podcast. “I think we’ve become a little bit predictable going side to side and we’re not really opening teams up where it’s one pass or one bit of magic and teams were petrified when he was on the ball.”

Gerrard added: “So, if I had it my way from a fan’s point of view, and also I’ve said it before, I’m not sure it was the right thing for him.”