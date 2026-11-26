Celtic and PAOK have been confirmed by sources as the clubs most actively monitoring CSKA Sofia goalkeeper Fyodor Lapoukhov, the 23-year-old Belarus international who has established himself as a reliable first-choice player between the posts.

Sources indicate that Celtic’s interest in Lapoukhov is focused on next summer rather than the January transfer window.

With Sam Johnstone’s loan from Wolves due to expire at the end of the season, the Scottish Premiership champions are assessing long-term options between the posts.

Scouts have been watching the 6ft 3in shot-stopper, though no formal approaches have been made.

Lapoukhov remains under contract at CSKA Sofia until 2028, so any move would require a decent fee.

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Celtic face PAOK competition for Fyodor Lapoukhov

Greek side PAOK are also weighing a potential move for Lapoukhov,

Sources suggest that the club has been tracking the Belarusian and view him as a candidate either in January or next summer.

Lapoukhov’s strong performances in the First Professional Football League in Bulgaria and the UEFA Conference League have only added to the interes, with sources stating that at least five top sides are watching him.

Elsewhere, Zenit remain among the Russian clubs interested, although Spartak Moscow have stepped away after previously monitoring him closely.

Lapoukhov has earned 20 senior caps for Belarus and helped CSKA Sofia win the Bulgarian Cup and the Bulgaria SuperCup in 2026.

The 23-year-old’s consistency, shot-stopping ability and experience in European competition have drawn scouts from several countries.

While Lapoukhov is understood to favour a move to a stronger league that offers regular European football, clubs interested in the short term will face a high asking price and a selling club under no immediate pressure to sell.

For Celtic and PAOK, the coming months will clarify whether scouting interest develops into concrete bids.

With a long-term contract in place and growing recognition across Europe, Lapoukhov looks well placed to attract further attention as the season progresses.

Celtic will have to wait until the summer and hope that he does not get snapped up by a European rival in January.

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