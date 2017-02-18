Gabriel Jesus agent dismisses Inter Milan speculation

The agent of Manchester City sensation Gabriel Jesus has dismissed speculation linking the player with Inter Milan.

The Brazilian, who made a stunning start at City before suffering a potentially season-ending foot injury, was said to be close to a move to the Serie A giants before Pep Guardiola won the race to sign him.

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti is also a known fan, insisting the former Palmeiras man made him ‘fall in love with football again.

However, in an interview with calciomercato.com, Jesus’ agent Cristinao Simoes distanced his player from Inter.

“Moratti is a very important personality and we are flattered by his words but there is no chance to see Gabriel Jesus joining Inter in the near future.

He’s chosen Manchester City and he’s very happy there, we’re all delighted with his performances in England.”

“Gabriel Jesus is only focused on Manchester City. He’s doing a great job with Guardiola and wants to return to action as soon as possible.”