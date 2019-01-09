Gabriel Jesus nets four as Manchester City destroy Burton

Four goals from Gabriel Jesus helped Man City all but ensure their place in the Carabao Cup final after a 9-0 thrashing of Burton Albion.

It took City just five minutes to open the scoring when Silva’s cross from the left picked out De Bruyne and his downward header beat goalkeeper Brad Collins.

The home side doubled their lead after 29 minutes when Sane took a return pass from Ilkay Gundogan in his stride and when the ball looped up off Collins, Gabriel Jesus nodded in.

Jesus had his second goal of the night shortly afterwards when Silva cushioned another Gundogan pass into his path and the Brazilian took his time before firing home a left-footed shot off the right-hand post.

The flurry continued as Alexander Zinchenko got in on the act in the 37th minute – the third goal in seven minutes.

His cross from the left looped over the head of keeper Collins and nestled in the net.

Mahrez was denied by Collins as City looked for a fifth, but it was 4-0 at the break.

Good work from Silva and Mahrez presented Jesus with an easy header to complete his hat-trick in the 57th minute.

It was the forward’s second treble of the season.

Substitute Foden’s second goal at the Etihad in four days made it 6-0, the youngster side-footing home after Jesus had seen a shot saved by Collins.

City were running riot and Mahrez’ ball over the top was neatly controlled by Sane before the German used the outside of his boot to nutmeg a defender and allow Jesus to sweep home his fourth and City’s seventh.

Kyle Walker scored the home side’s eighth of the night with a side-foot finish from another Mahrez cut-back in the 70th minute.

Mahrez, who had deserved a goal, scored City’s ninth in the 83rd minute, poking in a pass from Bernardo Silva at the second attempt.

Home fans wanted double figures but it was not to be as the game ended 9-0 to the reigning Premier League champions.