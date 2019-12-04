Gabriel Jesus outlines the one trait he lacks that Sergio Aguero has

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his teammate Sergio Aguero and score in every game.

The 22-year-old Brazil international made the comments after scoring twice for City in their 4-1 victory over Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The former Palmeiras star scored his first goal of the evening with a brilliant curling effort in the 24th minute.

Jesus added a second to his tally five minutes into the second half when he volleyed home Bernardo Silva’s cross.

The striker has now scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances so far this season – six of which have been starts – and has found the opposition’s net once in four Champions League games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Aguero, who is one of the best strikers in the world and is the first choice at City, has scored nine goals in 12 league matches and two goals in three Champions League appearances for City so far this season.

Jesus, who is leading the line for City at the moment due to injury to the Argentina international, has long been earmarked as the successor to Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, and the Brazilian has stated his ambition to be like his 31-year-old teammate and score in every game that he plays.

“I know my qualities – I know I can score,” Jesus said. “I have to score when I play. Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition. I want to play and score every time.”

Jesus is again expected to lead the line on Saturday when Guardiola’s side host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, with the Red Devils under serious pressure after their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa confirmed their worst start to a league campaign in 31 years.

Ahead of that game, however, United host Spurs and a report from Sky Sports News has suggested that forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the game due to a muscle problem.

