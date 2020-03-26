Good news, bad news as agent chats Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola to Juventus

Gabriel Jesus’s agent has admitted anything is possible over the Brazilian’s future after he refused to pour cold water on growing reports the striker could leave for Juventus.

The eight-times reigning Serie A champions are likely to be in the market for a new centre forward when the transfer window opens with Gonzalo Higuain likely to move on and linked with a move to Athletic Bilbao.

And with Juve in the market for a new striker, they have been strongly linked with a move for the 22-year-old, with City apparently rating the forward in the £100m bracket.

That, however, has not deterred Juventus with il Gazzetta dello Sport recently stating that their manager Maurizio Sarri ‘in love’ with the player and chief executive Fabio Paratici ‘mad about’ bringing the South American to the Allianz Stadium when the window re-opens.

That would represent a serious mark-up for City were they were to sell, having paid Palmeiras around £27million to bring him to the club in summer 2016.

And the man who brokered the deal to bring Jesus to the Etihad, agent Italian agent Giovanni Branchini, insists the striker moving to Juventus remains a possibility.

When asked if it’s feasible for Juventus to sign Jesus, he told Calciomercato [via Sport Witness]: “We are talking about a great footballer and a great club, everything is possible.

“The difficulties of acquiring power will lead to not making many movements, it is better to have who you already have in the house, there will not be a large market going out. Some clubs with great economic difficulties could give rise to some sensational exchange, previously unthinkable.”

Agent discusses Guardiola to Juventus

Branchini also gave his thoughts on the possibility of Guardiola leaving the English champions for Juventus at the end of the season, with reports that the Spaniard had been earmarked as a replacement for Sarri refusing to go awway.

“I am convinced that he will stay at City as long as City want him, as long as the team wants to maintain a certain type of profile,” Branchini explained.

“The only hypothesis I see is that if the owners should reduce their commitment or ambitions – which I don’t think will happen – he will accept the farewell, but he will never want to leave.”

