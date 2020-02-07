Arsenal starlet baffled by Barcelona snub; denies contact with Euro giants

Striker Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that Barcelona made an offer for him before he joined Arsenal, but he is yet to receive contact from Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old attacker has burst onto the scene at the Emirates Stadium this season after making the move from Ituano, scoring 10 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Martinelli’s emergence has been one of the brighter spots of an otherwise underwhelming season for the Gunners – but it has now come to light that he may never have joined them.

“Shortly before the Sao Paulo Cup I spent a few days training in Barcelona. I spent 15 days there,” he told Marca.

“Barcelona invited me to train with them in La Masia but afterwards they didn’t want to do anything with me, they didn’t tell me anything… I went back to Ituano, I played Copinha and then I came to Arsenal.”

While one La Liga giant may have pulled out of the battle to sign him, Martinelli also revealed that another Spanish powerhouse, Real Madrid, have never made an offer for him.

“No, nothing has come to me.

“I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here.”

Martinelli’s performances have earned him praise from a Brazilian legend, with Ronaldinho claiming he can go to the very top in the game.

“We as Brazilians are very excited about him and his future,” the former Ballon D’Or winner explained recently. “It is one thing to have the talent – but another at the age of 18 to have the confidence.

“He reminds me of Ronaldo his first season in Europe he scored 30 goals and people were thinking: ‘who is this 18 year old Brazilian kid?’

“He wanted the ball, he would run at players, there was no fear no matter what players or team he was playing against – and I see that similar attitude in Martinelli.

“He just wants to be on the ball and score goals. Ronaldo went on to be the best player in the world – and that can also be the aim of Martinelli.”