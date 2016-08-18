Galatasaray eye ‘Southampton midfielder after Lucas collapse’

Galatasaray are hoping to overcome the disappointment of failing to sign Liverpool’s Lucas by signing another Premier League midfielder.

The Turkish giants have been forced to move on from the Reds’ Brazilian midfielder following Jurgen Klopp’s last-minute decision to prevent Liverpool’s longest-serving player from the leaving the club.

Now, according to Fotospor, Galatasaray have turned their attention toward Southampton’s Jordy Clasie in their quest to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Saints reportedly value the 25-year-old at £7m, yet Galatasaray are only prepared to offer less than half the asking amount as an opening bid.

Clasie was an unused substitute in Southampton’s 1-1 draw against Watford on the opening day of the Premier League season.