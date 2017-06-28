Galatasaray get green light in hunt for Leeds midfield target

Galatasaray are at the head of the queue for Leeds target Mario Pasalic, according to reports.

New Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is understood to be interested in the 22-year-old Croatian Pasalic, who is also interesting Valencia, Lazio and AC Milan.

The £2million Hajduk Split signing in 2014 is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but despite never kicking a ball for the first team, the Blues reportedly want to sign him up again.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Chelsea want to renew his deal before sending him out on loan again.

Pasalic has spent the last three seasons on loan at Elche, Monaco and AC Milan and another temporary spell looks likely with Gala now interested.

Turkish paper Milliyet claims that Blues boss Antonio Conte has given Galatasaray the all clear to sign Pasalic.

The report says Conte is prepared to let Pasalic join his former Juventus team-mate Igor Tudor, who is now boss of the Istanbul side.

It will mean Tudor and Pasalic linking up again after Tudor coached Pasalic during his time at Hajduk Split.