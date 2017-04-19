Galatasaray issue statement reacting to Bruma’s Spurs link

Galatasaray have responded to the speculation linking winger Bruma to a £12.5million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It was claimed last week that Spurs had agreed on a deal to sign Portuguese under-21 international Bruma.

Turkish paper Sabah reported that the North London club had secured a deal worth £12.5million to bring the winger to the Premier League.

However, Galatasaray have since rubbished the claims on their official website, releasing a statement denying the rumours.

The Turkish giants also dismissed reports that Bruma asked for “a 100 percent raise as a condition to sign a new contract with our club”.

The official statement read: “In this news that is not really interesting, there is no official offer to reach us, just as there is no secret agreement for the price [with] the club that has been named [Tottenham].”

Bruma is a product of the Sporting Lisbon academy and moved to Galatasaray in September 2013 after a contract dispute with the Portuguese club. The winger also enjoyed loan spells at Gaziantepspor and Real Sociedad.

This season, the 22-year-old has been in impressive form, scoring eight times and assisting six times in just 23 Turkish Super Lig appearances.