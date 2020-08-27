Galatasaray plotting surprise move for Man Utd star rated by Solskjaer

Turkish giants Galatasaray are chasing an unlikely move for Manchester United midfielder Fred this summer, according to a report.

The Super Lig side are in the market for central midfielders and Fotomac claims that the Brazilian is their main focus.

The Turkish newspaper, (via Sport Witness) reports that Gala could make a loan offer to United for the defensive midfielder.

Galatasaray have also been linked with other midfielders from the Premier League, including former loanees Jean Michael Seri and Mario Lemina. But the report adds that they haven’t been able to convince either Fulham or Southampton over new deals.

Gala boss manager Fatih Terim has given the green light for a move for Fred. And the Turkish club’s board are now monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford.

Fred was linked with Galatasaray last summer, but Fotomac believes they have a better chance this time around.

However, on the face of it, that appears unlikely. Fred made 48 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season.

His contract at Old Trafford also runs until the summer of 2023 and he will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

ROONEY NAMES MAN UTD STAR WHO COULD BENEFIT MESSI

Wayne Rooney says Lionel Messi could storm to a seventh Ballon d’Or crown if he formed a potent partnership with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Messi is facing the greatest period of uncertainty in his career, having told Barcelona he wants to leave.

The Argentine informed the club via fax on Tuesday after a turbulent season both on and off the pitch. Reports suggest, however, that new head coach Ronald Koeman tipped his decision.

As for where Messi’s future lies, Manchester City are keen on signing the 33-year-old. Pep Guardiola has reportedly contacted the forward and his club have tried for the past week to work out the finances of a deal.

Reports have also loosely linked United with a move, something Rooney would like to see. The former Red Devil says Fernandes would undoubtedly help Messi to thrive in the English top flight. Read more…