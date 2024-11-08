Galatasaray are attempting to stop Chelsea in their tracks for Osimhen

Chelsea seem to be in control of the transfer race for Victor Osimhen, as Galatasaray have been told not to sign the striker on a permanent basis due to the finances of the deal.

Galatasaray brought Osimhen through the door on loan in the summer. Napoli let him go after he failed to find his way out the door amid interest from Chelsea.

That interest remains, but Gala have also been linked with his permanent snare given Osimhen has been in good form for them.

But Turkish journalist Kaan Bayazit has told the club that financially, the deal is one they should not do.

“If I was an accountant I would say, ‘don’t do it,'” he told BBC Sport.

He believes Napoli will want €50million (£41.5m/$53.5m) “bare minimum” – and likely much more given his January break clause is set at €75m (£62.8m / $82.1m).

With the €18million move for Gabriel Sara Galatasaray’s most expensive outlay, Bayazit feels Osimhen would be too much, and the deal would make no sense with Mauro Icardi at the club.

“Galatasaray have Mauro Icardi, so they should spend that money on a different position to centre forward. One reason it was a really surprising move was that they have great strikers but no star wingers,” Bayazit said.

“Fans were very critical before Osimhen happened as there was no star winger. They are now happy, but as a puzzle piece fitting in, it doesn’t make sense.”

Osimhen on Chelsea radar

But Icardi has done his ACL, and there’s no telling how he will return next season.

Galatasaray could struggle to land Osimhen anyway, with Chelsea likely able to pay a lot more money for him.

TEAMtalk understands that the Blues have the Nigerian top of their shortlist, and recently made contact with his agents.

They seem to be well placed, though Osimhen has revealed that it won’t be in January when he moves, stating: “I’ve seen a lot of the speculation linking me out of the club in January, I can state through me now I’m going to be here until the end of the season.”

