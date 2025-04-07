Game over for leading Rangers star as first victim of 49ers ‘huge rebuild’ emerges

Soon-to-be Rangers owners The San Francisco 49ers could make axing James Tavernier their first major decision since taking over, with a ‘huge rebuild’ looming for the Scottish giants, per TEAMtalk sources.

Rangers are in the brink of being taken over by the 49ers – a transformational development for the club that will see them taken back to the top of Scottish football’s financial table.

Sources close to Rangers have been clear that it will take a ‘huge rebuild’ for them to become serious competitors with Celtic for the Premiership title, which the Hoops will almost certainly seal in the coming weeks.

Sources have stated that Rangers supporters will need to be patient, however, as the 49ers do not plan to throw big money at new signings. Several players will leave and be signed and it could take a few windows to build a firm foundation for success.

TEAMtalk understands that internal discussions are underway over rebuilding a squad that has failed, yet again, to beat Celtic to the title.

Club captain Tavernier has been an ever-present in the starting XI for years and has often turned up in crucial moments to save Rangers.

However, he could be in his last months with the club with sources stating that he could be one who leaves in the summer. Tavernier is past his peak at the age of 33 but still has interest from multiple sides.

James Tavernier won’t be short of offers to leave Rangers

Tavernier’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, meaning that if he doesn’t sign an extension, this summer and next January will be Rangers’ last chances to recoup a fee from his exit.

TEAMtalk understands that clubs in Italy and the United States are keeping tabs on the experienced right-back with a view to a potential summer move.

Tavernier is also the top earner at Rangers, so offloading him would free up significant room on the wage bill.

There have previously been suggestions that Tavernier is a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League but as things stand he is yet to receive any concrete approach from sides the Gulf State.

Saudi Arabia are also set to focus on younger profiles this summer and will only go for older stars if they are a world renowned name, like Liverpool superstar Mo Salah.

In the next few weeks it will become clearer who is in line to leave Ibrox this summer but sources are clear that Tavernier could end his 10-year stay at the club, with several others expected to follow him out the exit door.

