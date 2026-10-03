GAME OVER as star’s England career ends in 7-0 Croatia demolition – report

A long-serving England star’s career at international level is claimed to have come to an end after the 7-0 win over Croatia, according to a report.

England put Croatia to the sword on Saturday evening, scoring seven unanswered goals on away ground. Harry Kane scored twice to take his tally for the Three Lions to 89. Bukayo Saka also bagged a brace, with Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon on the scoresheet too.

It was a fill-your-boots-type occasion for England’s forwards, though the impressive midfield pairing of Elliot Anderson and Alex Scott must not be overlooked.

Bournemouth man Scott made his first start for England and in truth, he played like he already had fifth caps to his name.

With Anderson established, and Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly also genuine contenders for places in the strongest eleven in midfield, The Telegraph claim it’s game over for Jordan Henderson’s England career.

The headline in their piece authored by Matt Law declared: ‘Alex Scott just ended Jordan Henderson’s England career’.

Scott can consider himself unlucky to have been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the 2026 World Cup.

The inclusion of Henderson ahead of players like Scott and Adam Wharton raised eyebrows at the time, especially given the murmurings Henderson may have only been included for what he brought to the dressing room, rather than the pitch.

But with Henderson not selected for the Nations League games in this current international break, The Telegraph insisted Scott’s superb showing in Croatia has effectively ended Henderson’s England career, with a crippling injury crisis the only route back.

Jordan Henderson England career now over – report

Law explained: ‘Remember the time England took Jordan Henderson to the World Cup, aged 36, ahead of Alex Scott, and Thomas Tuchel tried to talk us into believing it was a good idea?

‘We are only 90 minutes – 70 as a starter in the 7-0 win over Croatia and 20 as a substitute in the victory over the Czech Republic – into Scott’s England career.

‘But the fact Henderson went to the World Cup ahead of him already seems like a bad joke. Give it another year or so and it will appear even more absurd.

‘That is not a reflection on Henderson, who has had an excellent England career and has been a big influence on a host of players. But how has it taken until now for Tuchel, the head coach, to properly catch on to Scott’s talent?’

‘Kobbie Mainoo went to the World Cup ahead of Scott and did not play a single minute. Reece James was deployed out of position when Declan Rice was laid low by illness during the tournament, and also suffered his own injury problems.

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‘Henderson’s tournament will be best remembered for breaking his arm during celebrations after beating Mexico.

‘Better late than never, but Scott’s performance on his first start for England in Rijeka must confine Henderson to international history.

‘Barring an unprecedented injury crisis, there can be no way back in a playing capacity for the Chelsea veteran.’

If Henderson doesn’t play for England again, his Three Lions career ends with 91 appearances to his name, making him England’s 14th-most capped player.