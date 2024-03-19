Game over for Kalvin Phillips at West Ham, as talk of incredible Leeds Utd return heats up

The surprise next club Kalvin Phillips could line up for next season has emerged

West Ham are highly unlikely to sign Kalvin Phillips outright once his loan concludes, though his return to Manchester City might not last long amid renewed claims a remarkable return to Leeds Utd is on the cards.

Phillips reluctantly accepted in January that his future must lay away from the treble winners for the benefit of both his club and international careers.

The 28-year-old had initially hoped to stay with Man City and fight for his place. That determination scuppered any exit chances last summer, though amid a continued lack of opportunities, the penny finally dropped.

Phillips joined West Ham on a six-month loan and thus far, has struggled to make an impact.

In fact, Phillips has produced a series of sub-par displays that have hampered his side. The off-form midfielder has looked shaky in possession, has produced an error that led directly to a goal and also received a red card.

Adding to Phillips’ woes is the fact he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Barring a reversal in fortunes over the next few months, Phillips won’t take part at Euro 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, GiveMeSport now bring news of West Ham being extremely unlikely to sign Phillips to a permanent deal in the summer.

A final decision is yet to be made, but the strong indication is Phillips will be returned to parent club Man City when the campaign concludes.

Phillips could return to Leeds on one condition

However, GMS then add to prior claims from Football Insider that state Phillips could then secure a sensational return to boyhood club Leeds United.

FI stated Leeds hold genuine interest in re-signing Phillips, though clarified a move would only be viable if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side currently top the Championship, though second-placed Leicester – behind only on goal difference – do have a game in hand. Third-placed Ipswich Town are just a single point behind the pair.

GMS back up FI’s prior reporting and state Phillips returning to Leeds is a distinct possibility.

Their report concluded: ‘Leeds could offer Phillips the chance at redemption, should they secure their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

‘Prior to his move to Manchester City, the Leeds-born star had spent his whole senior career with his hometown club.

‘The reported £150,000 per-week earner may feel that a switch back to familiar surroundings could help him recapture his best form.’

Man City won’t stand in Phillips’ way if Leeds do table a bid. However, they’ll hope to recoup as much of the initial £42m they paid the Whites less than two years ago.

Of course, Phillips would have to earn his place back in Leeds’ engine room if he did return to Elland Road. The midfield pairing of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev has worked wonders for Farke since the turn of the year.

