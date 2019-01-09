Game over says Pep Guardiola after his side thrash Burton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows his side are safely into the Carabao Cup final after their 9-0 victory over Burton Albion, but insists they will respect the semi-final second leg.

The Citizens took the lead after only five minutes, as Kevin De Bruyne nodded in David Silva’s cross into the box.

It wasn’t long before the barrage kicked into full force. First Gabriel Jesus nodded home Leroy Sane’s smothered shot, before he netted his second just four minutes later.

Oleksandr Zinchenko soon got in on the action, as he hit a looping effort from 25 yards over Chelsea loanee Bradley Collins.

Jesus completed his hat-trick with 57 minutes on the clock, as he was picked out by Riyad Mahrez’s delicate cross – Jesus’ header certainly provided the power.

Substitute Phil Foden swiftly made it 6-0, before Jesus netted his fourth of the evening to ensure City scored seven goals in back-to-back games, following on from their 7-0 win over Rotherham in the FA Cup.

However, the scoring was not over as Kyle Walker added an eighth, before Riyad Mahrez took the total to nine.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “The result was good and of course we are already in the final but we have to play the second leg.

“We will take it seriously. Burton have had an incredible tournament. They have to be so proud, they did so well.

“Strikers need to score goals, Gabriel Jesus has had chances in the last few games and today he has scored. He is so important.

“It is not easy to play this type of game against a lower team, we made good runs in behind and we took it seriously. After the second and third goal it was easier, we were faster and quicker.

Guardiola also revealed his admiration for Nigel Clough, and discussed why he couldn’t wait to enjoy a glass of wine with the Burton manager.

“I am off for a glass of wine with Nigel Clough, I know how important his father was for English football, he was a genius. Incredible,” he explained.

“It will be a pleasure to share some minutes with him.”

