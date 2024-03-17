Game over for Tottenham star who’ll be sold this summer; next club and transfer fee already clear

An underused Spurs star's time is up and what the future holds is already clear

Tottenham have told a player who never got a chance under Ange Postecoglou to find a new club, and who he’s expected to join and for how much has come to light.

There have been no shortage of ups and downs at Tottenham this season, though it’s inarguable the club are on the right path with Postecoglou at the helm.

Saturday’s crushing 3-0 defeat to Fulham has left the door ajar for Aston Villa and Manchester United to pip Spurs to Champions League qualification.

Fifth spot may be good enough to qualify for next year’s UCL amid the expanded format. Two extra spots are up for grabs and at present, it looks like they’ll go to Serie A and the Premier League.

The absence of Micky van de Ven was felt in the Fulham defeat. January recruit Radu Dragusin partnered Cristian Romero at the heart of defence, though the pair struggled to contain Fulham and Rodrigo Muniz in particular.

DON’T MISS: Three Tottenham players named and shamed in ‘arrogant’ Fulham defeat as Son launches tirade against teammates

When recently asked about Tottenham’s upcoming summer transfer plans, Postecoglou confirmed one more centre-back could be signed.

“If you’re saying ‘is it an area (centre-back) we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at,” said Postecoglou.

“With all these things it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club, so it’s not just numbers.

“It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That’s planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Among the many fringe centre-halves Postecoglou referenced is Joe Rodon.

Game over for thriving Rodon at Spurs

The Wales international, 26, was loaned to Championship side Leeds United ahead of the current campaign.

Rodon has made the most of the opportunity and alongside Ethan Ampadu since the turn of the year, has helped Leeds to assemble the division’s meanest defence.

However, Rodon’s Spurs contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. As such, he’ll only have one year left on his deal when the loan spell concludes. Leeds did not insert an option to buy in the loan agreement.

Now, according to HITC, Rodon has been told to pack his bags and find a new club in the summer.

They state Rodon has been ‘informed’ he’s not in their long-term plans. Given his contract status, a permanent sale will be sanctioned.

Permanent switch to Leeds expected; likely fee revealed

By far the likeliest outcome – assuming Leeds win promotion – is a permanent return to Elland Road. A deal could still be explored if they’re still in the second tier next season, though would be harder to make.

Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table, though are just two points behind Ipswich Town and three behind leaders Leicester City. Leeds also have a game in hand over Ipswich.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned on March 11 that Rodon is strongly considering re-joining Leeds next year and is receptive to the move.

Furthermore, we’ve also been told a bid in the £12m-£15m range will be enough to seal a deal with Spurs.

All in all, Rodon to Leeds outright would appear to be in the best interests of both clubs as well as the player and a deal is clearly there for the making.

READ MORE: The tantalising XI Tottenham could pick in 2024/25 if Harry Kane returns and two Prem signings arrive