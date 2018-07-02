Gareth Bale advised that Man Utd move is only logical next step

Gareth Bale’s best chance of “completing his career” and winning the Ballon d’Or can only really happen if he joins Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to former Red Devils midfielder Mickey Thomas, who believes Bale needs to leave Real Madrid if he is to finally step out of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s shadows.

The 28-year-old Wales forward is a man in demand this summer after he admitted, following his two-goal display in the Champions League final, that he “needs to play more regular football”.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have both been heavily linked to the player, while there has been interest on the continent with Bayern Munich reported to have had an approach rejected.

Bale is expected to hold talks with Real’s new manager Julen Lopetegui in the coming weeks, but United are still reportedly readying an approach, despite knowing his heroics in Kiev could push his transfer fee in excess of £100million.

And with Bale reportedly being told by Jose Mourinho he can help turn him into the world’s best player, Thomas believes the only way his countryman can fulfil his destiny is by moving to Old Trafford.

“If he came to England and started doing the ­business, winning trophies in this ­country, then it will have been the perfect career,” Thomas told the Mirror.

“He could go to Germany and play for Bayern Munich, but it’s time to prove himself in the Premier League.”

Bale has won four Champions League trophies during his five-year stay at the Bernabeu.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.