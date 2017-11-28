Bale agent makes clear where Man Utd target sees his future

Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid could come even further under the spotlight after his agent criticised the way his client is treated by club shareholders.

Bale is in his fifth season at Real Madrid having moved to the Bernabeu for a then-world record fee in 2013.

But Bale’s time in Spain has been dogged by injury problems, while speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League has also followed the Wales forward.

But while Bale insists he wants to remain at Real for the rest of his career, there is a growing feeling that his time in La Liga may be drawing to a close.

And with Bale’s game time being even more restricted due to the emergence of Isco and Marco Asensio, his agent Jonathan Barnett has released an interview over his future.

“Everyone in the world can realise that there is no problem with Gareth,” Barnett told Footmercato.



“He has become a fantastic player. He’s one of the top three in the world, and I’m proud of him. With a bit of luck, he’ll be back to his best inside a fortnight.



“I think that Real Madrid’s socios (shareholders/members) should try to understand and support him. It’s very important for his progress. He wants to play for the rest of his life at Real.”

Bale has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and a return to Tottenham, but Barnett continued: “He adores the club and the city. So it’s true that it hurts him when they don’t support him, but provide that help to players who aren’t as good a him.

“It’s madness, this only happens in Spain and I don’t understand why. The socios should understand this and realise what a good person Gareth is”.