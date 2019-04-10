Gareth Bale agent provides update on star’s future amid transfer links

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital at the end of the season, according to his agent.

Bale was reportedly linked with a move to Manchester United last summer amid a turbulent relationship with Zinedine Zidane, who was still in his first spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman’s prospects seemed to increase following Zidane’s departure, but the recent re-appointment of the Frenchman has cast further doubt over the winger’s future.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, however, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett has insisted that his client’s near future remains in Madrid.

“He is very happy here. He is a Real Madrid player and right now he is not thinking about a return to England,” the agent said.

“I can’t predict the future, but for now he is happy.”

United were believed to be keen on bringing Bale to Old Trafford this summer, but the Red Devils are now reportedly interested in targeting moves for Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice.

Another report claims that German champions Bayern Munich will make an approach for Bale.