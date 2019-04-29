Gareth Bale agent repeats usual manifesto over Real Madrid future

Gareth Bale’s agent has once again insisted the Wales international remains “100%” committed to Real Madrid in the wake of yet more speculation over his future.

Bale has been persistently linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this season, having hinted at such a switch after last year’s Champions League final and following reports of a disconnect between the 29-year-old and his team-mates.

Former Tottenham man Bale played the full 90 minutes as Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but head coach Zinedine Zidane later questioned whether he was fully focused.

However, agent Jonathan Barnett has responded to Zidane’s comments by telling BBC Wales Sport: “Gareth is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid.”

Referring to his past assertion that Bale wanted to spend the rest of his career with Madrid, Barnett added: “Nothing has changed.”

Bale’s Madrid contract runs until 2022 and, while a move to Manchester United was strongly suggested earlier this month or a return to Spurs have been mooted, no clear suitors have emerged to sign a man whose £85.3million transfer from White Hart Lane in 2013 was a world record at the time.

Earlier this year Barnett claimed Real Madrid supporters should be “ashamed of themselves” for jeering the Wales forward in the El Clasico loss to Barcelona.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come,” Barnett told Sky Sports News.

“Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves. Gareth deserves the greatest of respect.”

