Gareth Bale agent slams Zidane as sale of Real star edges closer

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has blasted Zinedine Zidane for what is perceived as a huge amount of disrespect following his admission that his exit at Real Madrid is imminent.

Zidane confirmed the Wales international was left out of Real’s matchday squad to face Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup in Houston on Saturday night because “the club is working on his departure”.

The Frenchman also said he hopes a deal for Bale can be struck soon “for everyone’s sake”.

Zidane, whose side were beaten 3-1 by Bayern, said in quotes reported on his club’s official website: “He wasn’t included in the squad because the club is working on his departure and that’s why he didn’t play.

“We’ll have to see what happens in the coming days. We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow, if it does then all the better. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon. The club is dealing with the club that he’ll move to.”

Zidane did not reveal where Bale’s possible destination might be but said: “The situation will change and it’s for the best for everyone.

“It’s nothing personal. There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done.

“I’ve not got anything against him. We have to make decisions and change things, that’s all there is to it. You’re aware of the situation and there’ll be a change to it. I don’t know if this will happen in 24 or 48 hours’ time.

“The situation will change and it’s for the best for everyone. That’s how things go.”

However, that update has been met with vitriol from Barnett, who did not hold back, telling ESPN: “Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real.

“If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing.”

Bale’s future at the Bernabeu has been the source of plenty of speculation in recent times, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan among the clubs having been linked with his services.

On Tuesday, however, it was suggested that Bayern Munich were the most likely suitors.

Bale’s chances of joining Manchester United now appear slim, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prioritising defensive reinforcements, and a former coach also warning them off a move for the Welshman.