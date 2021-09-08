Gareth Bale weighs in on why Man Utd more unmatched with Ronaldo

Gareth Bale admits that Manchester United are adding an unmatched goalscoring record to their ranks with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old is moving closer to his second Red Devils debut after making a shock return to the Premier League. He spent several years at Old Trafford earlier in his career, but moved to Real Madrid. From there, he signed for Juventus and after three years in Italy, he sought a new challenge.

As such, he returns to the English top flight not in his prime – but in no way unfit to stamp his mark either.

Wales international Bale has seen Ronaldo’s talents first hand, the pair working together at Madrid. Indeed, Bale joined as a ‘Galactico’ signing four years after Ronaldo in 2013.

Asked by Sky Sports about seeing his former team-mate back in the Premier League, Bale said: “I’m sure he’ll do well. He’s proven it before in the Premier League, so he understands the league.

“He’s done everything there is in football. His goalscoring ability is matched by no one else.

“[I am] excited for it like everyone else.”

But Ronaldo has not rested in the time between leaving Juventus and waiting for his United return.

Three Manchester United players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Manchester United in January.

Instead, he broke Ali Daei’s international goalscoring record last week, netting twice to help Portugal to a 2-1 win over Ireland.

In his first spell at United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Thereafter, he became Madrid’s record goalscorer.

He joins an exciting attack featuring talent such as Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Indeed, reports have claimed that Ronaldo will prove crucial in mentoring the former player.

Ronaldo back at Man Utd

The forward returned to United’s Carrington training base on Tuesday following the international break.

He spoke with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being introduced to the players not away on international duty.

Then, he then took part in his first training session with his new team-mates.

He could make his second debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Five former Manchester United players still available as free agents