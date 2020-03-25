Manchester United and Tottenham target Gareth Bale is highly unlikely to return to the Premier League due to his excessive wage demands after a report in the Spanish media lifted the lid on his problematic relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Bale was strongly linked with a move back to Spurs in recent months, having joined Spanish and European giants Madrid from the North London outfit in the summer of 2013 for £85million.

However, Jonathan Barnett was quick to refute those claims with the Welshman’s agent bleating out a familiar rhetoric over the 30-year-old star.

“Gareth believes there is still a future for him at Real Madrid, he has a wife and three children who are very happy and very contented, and he has a lovely lifestyle,” Barnett said.

“He is fortunately in a position where he can pick and choose where he wants to play.”

Bale has also been strongly linked with Manchester United, but it seems they are ready instead to pursue a move to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, with a Chelsea man seemingly now emerging as their firm Plan B.

Nonetheless, Spanish paper AS are adamant Bale will depart the Bernabeu this summer and while they say a move to the Premier League looks ‘highly unlikely’ given the player’s excessive wage demands, they do name the MLS as the most likely place the former Spurs man will next wind up.

As per the report, Real are desperate to get Bale off their wage as his £13.4million-a-year wages are proving to be too costly and that only two places in the world are likely to match his demands.

As well as the USA, the report also states a move to China could still be on the agenda with the player almost having signed for Jiangsu Suning last summer in a deal that would have netted him £1million a week.

Barnett said at the time: “He got an offer that was impossible to refuse.

“But Real Madrid wouldn’t sell him. They [Jiangsu Suning] couldn’t pay what Madrid wanted. He wanted to create a legacy. He wanted to bring Chinese football up.

“He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. He’s won everything that he can win, and he’s done it many times.

“It was to create a legacy, his name, to be the first great player to go to China. But it wasn’t to be… And the money was special too. It would have made him the highest paid player on Earth.”

With regards a possible move to the Premier League, Barnett doubted any Premier League side could afford him.

“Let’s be realistic for most clubs he is out of their league, financially I mean,” he said last month.

Bale feels ‘professionally abused’ by Zidane – report

To add further weight to claims that Bale will leave Real Madrid this summer, AS also offers an intriguing insight into the worrying breakdown of relations between the star and Los Blancos boss Zidane.

The paper claims that Bale feels as though he as been subject to ‘professional abuse’ by the Frenchman after being told he was free to go, only for his move to the Far East to be blocked.

That was following claims made by Zidane back in July last year, who went public with his declaration that “it would be best for everyone” if Bale left the Bernabeu as soon as possible.

However, the deal to Suning was eventually blocked by president Florentino Perez to leave Bale in limbo and at Zidane’s mercy, with the winger featuring in just 11 LaLiga matches this season.

Now, however, a parting of ways seems inevitable with Bale likely to choose between America and China once the transfer window reopens.