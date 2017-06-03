Gareth Bale open to sensational Man Utd move – report

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has told teammates he’s open to a Manchester United move, according to reports.

The 27-year-old opted to join Madrid over the Red Devils four years ago, despite United offering Tottenham a larger fee.

Real president Florentino Perez remains supportive of Bale, but has apparently acknowledged he may have to sell the former Spurs man to afford Eden Hazard or Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Independent reports that Bale has told his colleagues at the Bernabeu that he is willing to move to Old Trafford this summer.

United would have to smash the world transfer record for a second straight year in order to land the forward, according to reports.

However, recent reports in Spain have suggested that Real may be better off without Bale due to his injury problems, plus the development of Isco.

The Welshman will have to wait and see if he will play any part in Saturday’s Champions League final in his hometown Cardiff, as he is expected to start on the bench.