Bale prepares for Real Madrid D-day as Man Utd talk heightens

Manchester United will move a significant step closer to landing long-term Gareth Bale on Monday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old Wales forward is a man in demand this summer after he admitted, following his two-goal display in the Champions League final, that he “needs to play more regular football”.

The likes of United and Tottenham have both been heavily linked to the player, while there has been interest on the continent with Bayern Munich reported to have had an approach rejected.

But according to to the Manchester Evening News, talks over the Red Devils signing Bale are at an advanced stage.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho is intent on making the Welshman his next summer signing, and that he is prepared to pay the fee required to land him.

Bale’s Champions League final exploits have done United no favours and any deal for the Welshman is likely to cost in excess of €80million (£70million).

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, claim Bale will meet with new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui on Monday evening to confirm his wish to return to the Premier League and sign for Manchester United.

The Wales forward was back in his hometown Cardiff last week to visit his new bar Elevens and told friends he is “open minded” about his future.

But the paper believes his mind is already made up on the switch, though he will meet fierce opposition from Real president Florentino Perez, who will be loathe to lose the Welshman so soon after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

