Gareth Bale scathing of Puskas award after Mo Salah’s glory

Gareth Bale says the FIFA Puskas goal of the year award has been “diminished” after Mohamed Salah pipped him to the 2018 gong.

Liverpool forward Salah claimed the prestigious award in September when the public voted his individual effort against Everton in the December 2017 Merseyside derby better that Bale’s goal against the Reds in the Champions League final.

Bale says his overhead kick in the May final this year is his best ever goal and thinks it should have won the vote.

“Yeah, I was surprised by that, to be honest, but what can you say,” Bale told FourFourTwo, who won the magazine’s goal of the year award.

“It makes the award look a little diminished, although it was obviously a great goal by Salah.

“Mine was instinctive, I got my body positioned correctly, got my footwork right, and caught it perfectly.

“When you catch the ball perfectly, you know it’s on target. You just have to hope the keeper doesn’t make an unbelievable save.

“So, as soon as I hit it, I knew it had a chance of going in. If you watch it, you see my head turn straight away. I knew where the ball was going.

“My best goal ever? I think you’d have to say that, there haven’t been too many like that!

“I did love the one in the [2014] Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, but as this one was on such a big stage – the Champions League final, the biggest game in club football – and technically it was the winner, I’d have to say that it’s the best.”