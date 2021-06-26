Gareth Bale storms out of interview after being pressed on future

Gareth Bale refused to answer a question about his future after Wales were eliminated from Euro 2020 due to a 4-0 defeat to Denmark.

Wales were hoping to go on a similar adventure to the one they went on at the previous Euros, in which they reached the semi-finals. But this time, no such dreams materialised. Denmark outclassed them in the Round of 16, wrapping up a crushing, comprehensive win.

Kasper Dolberg scored a brace before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite sealed Wales’ fate. It means their Euro 2020 campaign is over and there will now be fears that Bale’s international career will be too.

Bale has been a brilliant servant to Wales, often putting them above his clubs in order of priority. But after the disappointment of that defeat, questions will arise again.

The winger was asked in the buildup to the game if this would be his last for his country. Those questions resurfaced in his post-match interview with BBC Sport, but he walked away before the reporter finished asking him.

Some even speculated in the aftermath of the match that Bale might call time on his career at club level as well. He was on loan at Tottenham Hotspur last season and has one year remaining on his contract with Real Madrid, where he has previously not enjoyed the best of relationships with the club.

Only time will tell what the 31-year-old decides to do next. He made a premature exit from his interview and his fans will be hoping he does not make a premature exit from his career.

Of the questions he did answer, Bale admitted he was disappointed with the manner of Wales’ defeat.

“It’s not how we wanted the game to go,” he said. “From our point of view we started very well and then the game changed.

“We tried to play in the second half but made a mistake to concede which killed the momentum on our side.

“To finish how we did is disappointed but the boys are frustrated and angry understandably. I’d prefer us to go out that way.”

Bale disappointed but proud

Bale took issue with Denmark’s crucial second goal early in the second half. Kieffer Moore looked to have been fouled before their opponents broke away and scored.

“If you play the ball through the back of someone it’s a foul,” Bale maintained. “I felt the ref was influenced by the supporters here.

“It’s disappointing that’s all I can say.

“We’ve missed an opportunity but I can’t fault the effort and that’s the minimum requirement. I’m proud of them still.”

