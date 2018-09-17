Gareth Bale teases Man Utd over possible big-money future transfer

Gareth Bale is refusing to close the door on a future move to Manchester United after discussing rumours he could one day return to the Premier League.

The Wales star has regularly been linked with a return to the Premier League with United, none more so than this summer when he admitted after the Champions League final that he may need to consider his future at Real Madrid.

But while Bale was persuaded to stay by new boss Julen Lopetegui, Real have been linked with a potential January raid for Paulo Dybala, with the suggestion made that he could be brought in as a long-term successor to the former Tottenham star.

And it’s probably for that purpose why Bale has refused to never say never to a potential future transfer to Old Trafford.

“You can say yes and no,” Bale told the Daily Mail when asked if he would like to return to the Premier League.

“You always want to come back and play in your home league and a part of you will always miss home.

“But I’m enjoying playing for the biggest club in the world and winning trophies.”

Bale’s interview with the newspaper also saw him explain what motivated him to step off the bench and score twice against Liverpool in May’s Champions League final.

The player also revealed his softer side by also explaining the words of comfort he gave to Loris Karius after the then-Liverpool No 1 had been embarrassed in Kiev.

