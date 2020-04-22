Gareth Bale fuels Tottenham return talk by making major admission

Gareth Bale has added serious fuel to the fire about a potential return to Tottenham by admitting he is is still a fan of the club.

Bale has been strongly linked with a move back to Spurs in recent months, having joined Spanish and European giants Madrid from the North London outfit in the summer of 2013 for £85million.

However, Jonathan Barnett was quick to refute those claims with the Welshman’s agent bleating out a familiar rhetoric over the 30-year-old star.

“Gareth believes there is still a future for him at Real Madrid, he has a wife and three children who are very happy and very contented, and he has a lovely lifestyle,” Barnett said.

“He is fortunately in a position where he can pick and choose where he wants to play.”

Bale has also been strongly linked with Manchester United, but that move now looks off the table with the Red Devils said to already have an agreement in place to sign Jadon Sancho instead.

Nonetheless, Spanish paper AS are adamant Bale will depart the Bernabeu this summer and while they say a move to the Premier League looks ‘highly unlikely’ given the player’s excessive wage demands, they have again suggested a move to China or even MLS could be on.

However, Bale admits a big part of his heart remains at Tottenham and he admits he found it really tough to watch them being beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano last June.

Speaking to BT Sport Bale, while discussing Real Madrid’s chances of glory, also felt his old team left a strong impression on the footballing world.

“We’re normally going right to the end, or at least to the semi-finals,” he joked when discussing Real Madrid’s exit from last year’s competition.

“It was a bit strange not being there, of course.

“Everybody loves tuning in to watch the Champions League final, and obviously Tottenham were there so I had a keen interest, I was hoping they’d get to the final like they did.

“They had some great matches on the way, obviously in the semi-final.

“For us Tottenham fans it was a bit disappointing in the final, but you have to look at the bigger picture.

“They did great to get there and gave a good account of themselves.”

Bale scored 56 goals and setting up 58 in 203 appearances during his time in north London and his latest comments will likely only add to speculation that a return to the club could be on the cards.

He may have to reconsider those reported £600,000 a week wages though mind!

