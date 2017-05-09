Gareth Bale “verbally agrees” to join Man Utd in summer

Gareth Bale looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer and Manchester United are ready to pounce, according to reports.

According to DiarioGol, the Welsh superstar has conditionally agreed to join Manchester United next season.

The Spanish outlet claims that the former Spurs man will move to Old Trafford if the Red Devils secure a Champions League berth for the 2017/18 season.

DiarioGol states that Real President Florentino Perez is frustrated at the 27-year-old’s injury problems and is believed to have felt let down by the player and will look to offload him at the end of the season.

Bale has held secret discussions with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and has reportedly verbally agreed to head to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has placed all his eggs in one basket by admitting the Europa League holds the best chance of them qualifying for the UCL.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal has virtually ruled out a top four finish, but if United can see off Celta Vigo, they are one game away from being crowned Europa League winners.