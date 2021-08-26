Southgate explains timing after finally granting Leeds star first England call-up

Patrick Bamford has been called up to the England squad for the first international break of the season after missing out on the squad for Euro 2020.

The Leeds United striker was unfortunate to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s summer selection after finally proving himself at Premier League level last season. But now, he has earned his first call-up as a reward for his efforts over the past year or so. Bamford is the only uncapped player in the 25-man group.

Southgate said of his inclusion: “Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were injured so there was an opportunity in the forward areas. We were pleased with what Ollie (Watkins) did and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine.

“His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season. We worked with him at under-21 level so we know him anyway and it is a special moment for his family.”

Also returning to the squad are Jesse Lingard, who was in the provisional squad for the Euros but missed out from the final cut, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nick Pope, who were injured over the summer.

Mason Greenwood, who also was unavailable for the Euros, has not returned to the setup, though. Southgate said: “He is in our thoughts. I’ve spoken with him and his club.

“He is a player we really like. We are all very conscious that he makes the progression at the right time.”

Two omissions who were part of the group that reached the Euro final are Ben Chilwell and Ben White. The former has not played yet this season and the latter has tested positive for coronavirus.

England have World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland to navigate in early September. The home match against Andorra on the 5th takes place in between away matches on the 2nd and 8th respectively.

These will be England’s first fixtures since losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy via a penalty shootout. They have won all three of their World Cup qualifiers so far and will be aiming to continue that trend.

England squad in full

Sam Johnstone

Jordan Pickford

Nick Pope

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Conor Coady

Reece James

Harry Maguire

Tyrone Mings

Luke Shaw

John Stones

Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker

Jude Bellingham

Jordan Henderson

Jesse Lingard

Mason Mount

Kalvin Phillips

Declan Rice

Patrick Bamford

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Jack Grealish

Harry Kane

Bukayo Saka

Jadon Sancho

Raheem Sterling

