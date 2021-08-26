Southgate relieved as star player’s transfer saga comes to a halt

England manager Gareth Southgate has publicly reacted to Harry Kane’s Tottenham transfer saga for the first time.

Kane, 28, will remain in north London this season despite being heavily linked with Manchester City in recent months. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy held firm on his £160million asking price, which City were unwilling to meet.

It’s previously been claimed that their bid peaked at £100m, while first-team players were also offered.

Kane confirmed on Wednesday that he would be staying at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When asked about the goalscorer, Southgate told reporters: “Harry got into the game at the weekend. I’m expecting that he’ll play a fair part tonight.

“The good thing from our point of view is it looks as though everything is resolved and settled club-wise now. So he’s got a clear focus now and I’m sure he is looking forward to getting out on the pitch with Tottenham and then with us next week.

“I don’t know if there might be other players who might possibly be on the move before we meet. That often is the case in September as well. But in terms of Harry’s situation, it is settled, it looks like he is going to be a Tottenham and that is obviously fantastic for Tottenham especially.”

Kane’s future came into doubt following an interview between the player and Gary Neville.

The striker said that he would decide his future, not Levy, and that a conversation ‘needed to be had’ with club officials.

He is yet to win a trophy with Spurs, despite being one of the best strikers in the world.

Earlier on Thursday, Southgate confirmed his 25-man squad for England’s upcoming fixtures.

They face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in World Cup qualifiers. The Hungary match will be played on Thursday September 2 at 19:45.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is the only uncapped player in the squad.

On his inclusion, Southgate added: “Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were injured so there was an opportunity in the forward areas. We were pleased with what Ollie (Watkins) did and now there is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine.

“His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season. We worked with him at under-21 level so we know him anyway and it is a special moment for his family.”

Jesse Lingard and Nick Pope have made their returns, while Ben White and Mason Greenwood have been omitted.

Tottenham eye Real Madrid defender

Now that Kane’s future has been sorted, Spurs can turn their attention to potential arrivals.

One name being touted is Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Odriozola. It’s claimed that Spurs are ‘ready to pounce’ on the Spaniard, who featured in 13 La Liga matches last season.

Real are willing to let him leave on loan as they can rely on Dani Carvajal on the right side of defence.

However, he is also wanted by Italian side Fiorentina, so Nuno Espirito Santo and co need to act fast.

READ MORE: Everton one of three Prem sides in race for Juventus sensation eyed by Tottenham