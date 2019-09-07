Gareth Southgate talks of need to lift England amid Brexit chaos

Gareth Southgate admits he is “conscious” that his England team are tasked with helping to give the nation a feel-good factor amid the uncertainty of Brexit that is currently engulfing the country.

With confusion and unpredictability surrounding Brexit and a potential general election, the United Kingdom still seemingly remains divided.

The Three Lions helped alleviate such concerns for a period on their run to the World Cup semi-finals last summer but the unrest remains.

Now Southgate’s side are back in Euro 2020 qualification action – taking on Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday before a trip to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium three days later for the visit of Kosovo.

With the England cricket team – and in particular the superb Ashes Test-winning innings from Ben Stokes almost a fortnight ago lifting spirits – Southgate is now aware it is he and his players who many will turn to for light relief.

Asked if football can give the country something to feel good about, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Yes, I’m very conscious of that.

“We have helped to provide joy at a time when there isn’t a lot about for people. The cricket team have done that in a couple of significant moments already this year and I have loved watching that.

“The World Cup final was brilliant and the Ben Stokes innings was a real last stand of British resilience and, living in Yorkshire, the atmosphere at Headingley probably added to that as well.

“We all love those moments, sport should do that – sport should take you away from the day-to-day and allow us to dream and allow us to be excited about things that, in the overall scheme of things aren’t important, there are far more important things but we can bring joy to people and it is a privilege to be in a position to be able to do it.”