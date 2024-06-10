Gareth Southgate told to drop Man Utd star and start rarely-picked player to avoid England embarrassment at Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has been urged to unleash a player he rarely selects or run the risk of wasting one of the most impressive collections of attacking talent at Euro 2024.

The European Championships gets underway next Friday when host nation Germany kicks things off against Scotland. England enter the tournament among the favourites and boast a truly remarkable array of attacking talent.

Harry Kane scored 44 goals in 45 matches for Bayern Munich last season and will lead the line.

Behind Kane, Phil Foden is expected to feature on the left having fired Manchester City to the Premier League title. Foden’s 19 goals and eight assists last term netted him the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Jude Bellingham was nothing short of sensational in a more advanced central role in his first season at Real Madrid. Bellingham won the biggest prizes on offer at Real Madrid when lifting a LaLiga and Champions League double.

The right flank will be Bukayo Saka’s, with the Arsenal talisman enjoying yet another fantastic campaign after notching 34 goal contributions across all competitions.

If that attacking quartet weren’t enough, Southgate can also call upon Chelsea Player of the Year Cole Palmer. The rapid Anthony Gordon will provide pace off the bench, while Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins will all be champing at the bit for opportunities to shine.

England are unquestionably a top-heavy team with regards to which departments in their squad possess the most quality.

But to get the best out of the attacking talent, England must possess creative players deeper on the field.

England hopes rest with ‘quarterback’ Alexander-Arnold

To that end, respected journalist Henry Winter has urged Southgate to select Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Doing so would relegate Kobbie Mainoo to the bench despite the youngster guiding Manchester United past Manchester City in the FA Cup final with a man of the match display.

Southgate has often overlooked Alexander-Arnold for inclusion in his squads over recent years, never mind his starting eleven.

Kyle Walker has always been favoured at right-back, with Alexander-Arnold’s rare outings often coming out of position in midfield.

But despite racking up just 25 appearances since debuting for England seven years ago, Winter believes Southgate must bite the bullet and unleash Alexander-Arnold in midfield for the sake of England’s attacking corps.

TAA the key to England blitzing opponents – Winter

“A refreshed Jude Bellingham returns to the fold this weekend, and will bring more pressing, invention, control and threat,” wrote Winter for talkSPORT.

“Building on that injection of adrenaline, Southgate has to be bold, bringing in more urgency, more speed in transition.

“England need to get higher up the pitch, and that means Trent Alexander-Arnold has to start in midfield, unleashing those 60-yard passes to pick out the advanced Bukayo Saka on the right, Harry Kane in the middle, Bellingham off him, and Phil Foden in off the left. And then Anthony Gordon when he comes off the bench.

“Alexander-Arnold can release the full-backs, Kyle Walker in particular, on rapid raids.

“Against well-organised opponents quick to man the barricades in numbers, England have themselves to think and move faster. Alexander-Arnold’s right foot can do that.”

But if Alexander-Arnold is to start alongside Rice in a two-man midfield, the likes of Mainoo, Adam Wharton and Conor Gallagher must all miss out.

For the sake of England’s ambitions in Germany, Winter believes the Liverpool ace simply must get the nod ahead of his steadier selection rivals in the middle of the park.

“Kobbie Mainoo was tidy alongside Declan Rice, Adam Wharton is a long-term option in there and Southgate could also revert to cautious type and start the pressing machine Conor Gallagher, but England need to be more on the front foot, exploiting their strengths,” explained Winter.

“England need to get into a position where they can manage more than one shot on target, their pitiful tally against Iceland.

“That demands the presence in midfield of Alexander-Arnold, the quarterback, offering no quarter back to the opposition.”

