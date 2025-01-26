Garnacho to Chelsea: Three reasons for Man Utd to keep, three to sell as controversial transfer assessed

Manchester United are currently deliberating whether to sell Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window, with two sides chasing his signature.

Napoli have reportedly tabled two bids for Garnacho but they have fallen shy of United’s asking price, which currently stands at £60million (€71.1m / $74.6m).

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that Chelsea have now upped their interest in their winger, and he is keen to move to Stamford Bridge.

But would selling Garnacho be a good idea or a bad one? We’ve taken a look at the pros and cons of a potential sale.

Reasons to keep Garnacho

His talent and potential

Since breaking into the United first team, Garancho has established himself as one of the most promising talents in Europe.

The 20-year-old already has 37 direct goal contributions for United, including a goal in the 2024 FA Cup final win over Manchester City and a FIFA Puskas Award-winning strike against Everton.

No under-21 player in Europe’s top five leagues has registered more direct goal contributions than United’s no.17 in the last two-and-a-half years.

His pace and directness also make him a fan favourite with the Old Trafford crowd, who have given Cristiano Ronaldo’s former chant to the Argentina international.

“Every club at the top needs players with the X-factor,” former United manager Erik ten Hag told reporters in August.

“We have already seen on occasions that he has shown the X-factor, so if you want to be that player that people are saying is world class then you have to do it consistently. He has that skill.”

Admittedly, Garnacho is far from the finished product and has struggled to produce his best form under new United head coach Ruben Amorim.

But his talent is clear and United will be left with egg on their face if the winger fulfils his enormous potential at another club.

Alejandro Garnacho wins the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award for THAT goal against Everton 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ioIBU1rSs9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 17, 2024

A lack of quality replacements

United are already looking at potential replacements for Garnacho and have been linked with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha.

But United look set to record their lowest-ever Premier League finish and they aren’t currently an attractive destination for top players.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are among the sides that have also been linked with those wingers and they can all offer Champions League football.

Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and Red Bull Salzburg’s Nene Dorgeles are more realistic targets but they are also young prospects and don’t represent a major upgrade on Garnacho.

Strengthening their rivals

Selling Garnacho to Napoli would have been understandable as United are unlikely to play against the Serie A side in the near future.

But Chelsea are now leading the race for his signature and selling the winger to a direct Premier League rival would be a big mistake by United.

United’s cross-city rivals made a similar error when they let the Blues sign Cole Palmer, who has since established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Garnacho is younger than the England international and his record at United is a lot better than Palmer’s was at Manchester City.

United are currently a long way behind Chelsea in the Premier League table and if they let Garnacho move to Stamford Bridge that gap is only going to get bigger.

Reasons to sell Garnacho

Financial reasons

United have a number of well-documented financial issues and openly admitted they are in danger of failing to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

Selling Garnacho would help alleviate those worries, given the sale of an academy player would count as ‘pure profit’ in the club’s accounts.

The Argentina international is valued at £60million and if a club meet that asking price he would be the third-most expensive sale in United’s history after Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Amorim would be able to use that money to bring in some new players and transform the United squad as they look to move up the Premier League table.

Awkward fit

Garnacho has largely been relegated to the bench by Amorim, whose 3-4-2-1 system does not utilise traditional wingers.

He has started just four of Amorim’s first 11 Premier League games and was also left out of the United squad for the Manchester derby last month.

A handful of his substitute appearances have come as a wing-back and Amorim prefers to fill the two spots behind the striker with No 10-type players, like Bruno Fernandes and Amad.

“He needs to learn to play a little bit in a different position,” Amorim said. “He needs to play better inside.

“He improved a lot in the recovering position, when he doesn’t have the ball, but, doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions, like he was in the past, because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to make the final third.”

A move away from Old Trafford would potentially suit both parties as Garnacho could slot back into a natural left-wing role in a system more suited to him.

🚨 Rúben Amorim on Alejandro Garnacho future: “He’s here, he’s playing for Man United and we will see in the next days”. Chelsea are prepared to bid for Garnacho after initial approach made today. 🔵👀 pic.twitter.com/ss3F9aM0Ef — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2025

No guarantees

While Garnacho has enjoyed a promising start to his career, that doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to develop into a world-class player.

He could follow in the footsteps of Federico Macheda and Adnan Januzaj, who also came through the United academy and burst onto the scene at Old Trafford.

But they ultimately failed to build on their early promise and Garnacho’s progress has stalled in recent months.

No United player has missed more big chances in the Premier League this season, and he has only completed 13 out of 50 attempted dribbles – a success rate of just 26%.

“Although he’s young and there’s more to come he’s scruffy in his technique at times and his decision-making at times is really poor,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said.

United may decide to cash in on the winger in the January transfer window while his stock is still high.

