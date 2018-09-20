Garry Monk looks to Leeds as he sees Birmingham draw again

Garry Monk insists it is only a matter of time until Birmingham’s luck changes after a goalless draw at Sheffield United extended their winless start in the Championship to eight games.

Substitute Omar Bogle fired over from two yards out, Connor Mahoney spurned a one-on-one with Dean Henderson and the Blues hit the post twice as they created the better openings at Bramall Lane.

And Monk believes his side will soon start turning draws into wins after picking up a point for the sixth time this season.

“We knew it was going to be a really tough game for us,” he said.

“I thought it was a very good away performance – first half we were very solid, then second half I thought we really stepped it up and were the most dangerous team on the pitch.

“If anyone was going to win that game it was us.”

Birmingham travel to Monk’s former club Leeds in their next game on Saturday and the Blues boss insists his side are yet to get the results their performances deserve – a fact he’s hoping to rectify at Elland Road.

“Everyone wants to say it’s a winless run which we understand – anyone that’s seen us this season we’ve deserved a lot more than what we’ve got,” he added.

“We get asked if it’s affecting us but you can see again tonight that it’s not.

“The six draws that we’ve had, five of them we would have been deserved winners.

“We work since day one on finishing and the technical side of it, but I also feel we’ve been extremely unlucky. That luck has not turned for us.

“Do we think we can turn the corner on that? I think that’s clear from our performances.”