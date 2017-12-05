Garth Crooks gives his verdict on Liverpool star Mo Salah

Garth Crooks has praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for leaving the struggles from his Chelsea career firmly in the past.

The Egyptian made his move to Liverpool in the summer for a £39m fee from AS Roma, as Jurgen Klopp looked to improve his attacking ranks.

Despite an underwhelming spell in the Premier League whilst with Chelsea in 2014, Liverpool opted to take a risk on Salah, which has paid off hugely.

The forward has already bagged 15 goals from 20 appearances, repaying the confidence Klopp showed when forking out such a large fee to sign him.

Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks has been impressed by Salah’s exploits, and spoke of the players improvement since his Chelsea spell.