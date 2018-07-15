Lineker urges Barcelona to break bank for ‘perfect’ Chelsea star

Gary Lineker has told his former club Barcelona to do all in their power to sign N’Golo Kante this summer.

The LaLiga champions are reportedly in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Paul Pogba touted with a move in the Spanish press this weekend.

But Barca are also rumored to be in talks with PSG over a deal for Adrien Rabiot, while Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi also remains another option to boss Ernesto Valverde.

However, former England striker Lineker claims Chelsea star Kante is the one they should be after.

“With him, France play with 12,” the Match of the Day host is quoted as telling L’Equipe.

“Kante would be the perfect signing.

“He played for my club, Leicester, but N’Golo has been for me, until now, the best player of this World Cup.

“He’s someone who plays at the service of his teammates. With Kante, France play with 12. He’s worth two midfielders.

“Kante is everywhere. The quality of his passing is excellent, he crosses the lines and looks forward.

“Frankly, it’s a great advantage to have a Kante on your team. He’s one of the keys to the trajectory of this French team.

“I’m a Kante fan. In his position, he’s the best player I’ve ever seen. In terms of recovery, he reads the game incredibly and captures impossible balls.

“He runs everywhere and is a true pickpocket. The way he steals the ball from the feet of opposing players, without them noticing it, is incredible, plus he always gets back up quickly and cleanly.”

Lineker scored 52 goals in 137 appearances at Nou Camp between 1986 and 1989 before returning to England with Tottenham.

