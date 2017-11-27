Gary Megson gives icy response to Alan Pardew’s West Brom links

Gary Megson has backed West Brom to take their time and appoint the right man to succeed Tony Pulis – but has refused to give Alan Pardew his endorsement.

The Baggies sacked Tony Pulis last week with the club on a wretched run of form and hovering just above the relegation zone.

Former manager Megson has taken charge on a temporary basis and admits he expects to leave when a new manager is appointed at The Hawthorns.

Megson led the Baggies to an impressive 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Saturday, but it now appears that West Brom are close to appointing Pardew as Pulis’ successor.

When asked whether he thought Pardew would be a good appointment for the club, Megson coldly replied: “I’ve absolutely no idea.

“I’m just doing this job for as long as I’m told and we’ll see what happens after that. I’ll sure they’ll take their time and get the person they want.”