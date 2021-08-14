Gary Neville admitted big concern for the way Brentford dominated Arsenal throughout their Premier League clash on Friday.

The Gunners lost their opening game of the season to an inspired Bees, who were making their competition debut following promotion. Indeed, Thomas Frank’s men fully deserved their 2-0 win. Sergi Canos opened the scoring in the first half, before Christian Norgaard doubled the advantage after the break.

Arsenal did have chances throughout, but new signing Ben White had a particularly tough debut.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Neville outlined his concern for Arsenal.

“They got messed around. A game of football is really difficult when you are getting messed around by the opposition’s centre-forwards. And that has happened from minute one tonight,” the pundit said.

“It is the little flick-ons, it’s getting nudged, it is the long throws, the free-kicks, all of which mean you’re not in control of the game.

“You hear Thomas Frank after the match saying how they could do Arsenal on set-pieces, there’s nothing worse than thinking your team is a little bit soft.

“Arsenal fans will go away tonight thinking we have been bullied.”

After an eighth-placed finish last season, the start of this term will prove crucial for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s tenure.

But the Gunners face Chelsea and Manchester City in their next two fixtures. As such, they could find themselves way off the pace after three games.

Neville worries for Arsenal

“I don’t mean ‘bullied’ like Wimbledon 25 years ago but in the modern game, that is being messed around. That is being bullied,” Neville added.

“Because Brentford have looked at them and thought, ‘yeah, we will have you, we will nudge you, throw you to the ground’, and that is the worst thing.”

The return of fans helped Brentford, but they travel to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture.