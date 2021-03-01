Neville in awe of Solskjaer work in turning ‘strange’ Mourinho team around

Gary Neville has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for making Manchester United “better suited” to the Premier League title than under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho famously claimed that finishing second behind centurions Manchester City in 2018 – with 81 points – was his best ever achievement as a manager.

However, his tenure at Old Trafford quickly turned sour and he got the sack before the turn of the year.

As such, former United forward Solskjaer took his place. Despite facing numerous spells of uncertainty, the Norwegian is well on the way to guiding the Red Devils to a second successive top-four finish.

In addition, United have not lost in 20 away matches since the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last January.

“To actually go 20 games away from home needs applauding because it’s hard to do that,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“What do you use to demonstrate teams that have got good character and personality? They’re good away from home, they’re good on set pieces, they look like they want to play with each other.

“That’s why I think this Manchester United team is better suited than the one from two or three years ago under Jose Mourinho that finished second.

“I actually feel there’s a better spirit, I think they’ve got a far better chance of winning the league in the next two or three years than they were under Jose a couple of years ago.”

Neville feels pleased to see United progressing since the Portuguese’s exit.

Neville brands Mourinho’s Man Utd ‘strange’

“I thought it was a strange bunch of lads, they just didn’t seem to like each other,” the pundit added.

“They didn’t really appeal to me as a fan.

“I think they’re going in the right direction. Whether they get there or not, that’s another matter; we’ll know in the future, but they’re certainly going in the right direction.”

United’s latest result saw them draw 0-0 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Crystal Palace.

