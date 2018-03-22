Neville backs Man Utd misfit to come good; adds some sound advice

Gary Neville is convinced that Paul Pogba has what it takes to succeed at Manchester United, but had some sound advice for the midfielder in the meantime.

Pogba has come under fire for his performances in the second half of the season, with an injury hampering him before a string of poor performances took over.

The France star has twice been left on the bench in recent weeks amid rumours of a bust-up between himself and United boss Jose Mourinho.

Neville, however, does not believe that there is a problem with Pogba’s personality.

“Paul Pogba has got the character and personality to play for United, there’s no doubt about that,” Neville wrote for Skysports.com. “He’s played in the biggest matches in Europe at a huge club in Juventus.

“What he has got to do is perform consistently. Some will say it is down to the position he plays, while some will say it is his lack of concentration and focus.

“It is never a matter of a black and white in the sense that there’s always a player’s reason and always a manager’s reason, but as I look at it he needs to play with higher levels of concentration.”

