Gary Neville has laid down the law ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Gary Neville has insisted Arsenal must not use the obvious excuse of being without William Saliba if they lose to Liverpool next Sunday, while the Man Utd legend justified his observation by pointing to Liverpool’s line-up against Chelsea.

William Saliba’s red card not only contributed to Arsenal dropping points against Bournemouth, but also rules the Frenchman out of the crunch clash with Liverpool next Sunday through suspension.

Should Liverpool taste victory at the Emirates, Arsenal will fall seven points behind Arne Slot’s side. Perhaps of even greater concern would be Man City opening up a six-point gap over the Gunners if they beat Southampton on Saturday.

When looking ahead to what is shaping up to be a mouth-watering clash in north London, pundit Gary Neville insisted Arsenal must not use Saliba’s absence as a crutch to fall back on if they lose.

Mikel Arteta’s side were without Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka for the Cherries clash, though Neville pointed out Liverpool were without Alisson Becker against Chelsea. Due to their international commitments and lack of fitness, the Reds could only name Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister on the bench too, yet still sunk the Blues at Anfield.

Neville explained on his own podcast: “No Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Jurrien Timber against Bournemouth? I get that but we’re talking about playing Bournemouth, who are a good side, but they have a squad of 20 to deal with Champions League football and a couple of injuries.

“We know players will be missing at certain points in the season. Liverpool have played against Chelsea without Alisson, their world class goalkeeper, without [Luis] Diaz] and without [Alexis] Mac Allister.

“They’re three players that [would be starting if fit]. That happens for me. Saka always plays as well. If you were going to say you miss him once, twice, three times in a season then Bournemouth away would be one of the games you may say, ‘okay that’s fine we have a squad to deal with it’.”

‘We’ve seen Man City get by without Haaland and De Bruyne’ – Gary Neville

Neville added: “Arsenal without Saliba against Liverpool – they had the excuse a couple of seasons ago (when he missed the run-in in their 2022-23 title battle with City) and that was accepted, he was a big loss. But they’ve added players to the squad to be able to deal with that now.

“You can’t be one player away, having a one-match ban, and the level go from [high to low]. You have to remain consistent and reliable if you get an injury.

“We’ve seen City without Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne and they still get by. I know they’re a machine but I have a lot of confidence in Arsenal and love for the way they’ve developed.”

Neville concluded: “Next week we can’t talk about ‘so-and-so isn’t playing’… we’re not interested. There’s been a lot of money, a lot of improvement. Now’s the time to go and show it.

“They’re still in with a big chance. It’s very early in the season. Next Sunday is a big test for Liverpool and a big question for Arsenal without Saliba.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news – Red Bull raid / PSG striker ‘offered’

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing RB Salzburg playmaker, Oscar Gloukh.

The Israel international, 20, is valued around the €35m mark and is ‘open’ to moving to England in 2025. Newcastle and Aston Villa could provide competition for the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are among a host of Premier League sides who’ve been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

The PSG striker is surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique and loan opportunities in January are being explored.

Finally, Man Utd are ‘moving’ for Gunners striker target Benjamin Sesko. Arsenal attempted to sign the RB Leipzig hotshot last summer, though Sesko chose to remain and sign a new contract.