Gary Neville has had his say on the controversial moment in the England win over Netherlands at Euro 2024

Gary Neville has hit out at the officials over a hugely-controversial moment during England’s 2-1 win over Netherlands that secured the Three Lions back-to-back European Championship finals, while a raging Liverpool man has also called for action to be taken.

Gareth Southgate’s side have come in for some strong criticism during their Euro 2024 adventure to date after a perceived failure to play at their best or at the manager’s failure at making the best use of his attacking personnel. However, on Wednesday night England put in their best display so far – certainly in the first half – as they came from behind to beat the Dutch and book a place in Sunday’s final against Spain in Berlin.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for England, however. They fell behind after just seven minutes and Xavi Simons pounced on a mistake by Declan Rice to fire an absolute rocket past Jordan Pickford.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Southgate lauds England star who produced best ever international display; explains Watkins selection over Toney

However, having fallen behind for the third knockout match in succession, England were once again able to mount a recovery, this time the equaliser arriving just 11 minutes later when Harry Kane converted from the spot.

The decision to award the penalty came after Denzel Dumfries tried to block Kane’s volley towards goal, with Kane’s shooting boot catching the Dutch defender’s boot on the follow-through.

Incredibly, and despite ITV’s well-informed expert Christina Unkel insisting England did not have a case, together with very few players actually appealing, the clash went to a review, with referee Felix Zwayer ultimately awarding a penalty.

And while some felt the goal had been coming anyway, Neville admitted in the ITV studios that the decision was an “absolute disgrace” and he’d be raging had he been a Dutch player.

Gary Neville calls England penalty v Netherlands an absolute disgrace

Insisting the decision should never even have gone to VAR, Neville stated: “Look, as a defender, Mark [Pougatch], I think it’s an absolute disgrace. It’s an absolute disgraceful decision, that.

“To have that given against me as a penalty, at any time, but in a game of such importance…

“I was fuming with the one the other week, the Denmark one, the handball, that was a disgrace as well. I was offended by that one.

“I have to say, he just goes in to try and block the shot. It’s not a penalty, for me. It’s nowhere near a penalty and I have say, I don’t think there weren’t many England players claiming for it either.

“Harry stayed down, he got a little bit of a tap on his foot, but it’s never a penalty for me.

“Obviously you take your luck. England have played really well in that first half.”

Ian Wright opposed Neville’s view, however, stating it would be a foul anywhere else on the pitch.

“When you look at the way that penalties are given now and the way the game is with things that go to VAR, that was reckless,’ the former Arsenal striker retorted.

“From Dumfries, the way he’s challenged there. Gary! That’s why he’s given it! We’ve got VAR, we’ve got everything and they’ve given it.

“If that’s anywhere else on the pitch you’d get a foul for it. Penalties are given for those.”

Neville, though, refused to back down, adding: “We’re all going mad. We all don’t know what a penalty is [anymore], we think that’s reckless…

“If someone thinks that is reckless… we’ve conditioned ourselves now in the game whereby we think that’s reckless and that’s a penalty.

“Honestly, that is not a penalty.”

Van Dijk calls for action to be taken against Euro 2024 referee

One man who certainly agreed with Neville’s decision and who took complete frustration at the decision was Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk could not believe the challenge was deemed a foul and after seeing Ollie Watkins rattle in a brilliant last-minute winner, he has called for officials to be held accountable for making such obviously bad errors of judgement.

“I don’t know if I should say something about that,” he told beIN Sports. “I said it to the Dutch media. I think it says it all that the referee went in quite quickly after the game.

“I had no time to shake his hand. But it is what it is, the game is done, we lost, certain moments were obvious that they should have gone our way, but they didn’t, whatever the outcome.

READ NEXT ➡️ Man Utd wonderkid and £80m-rated prospect feature in England’s predicted line-up for Euro 2028

“It is difficult to accept this. It has been a tough year. We had a big dream and we felt we could have achieved it.

“They keep changing certain things, small changes that could have a big impact. Maybe it’s a good thing that they could be held accountable as well.

“They didn’t come here and speak to you and explain themselves like we have to when we do something wrong.

“That might be something. But I shouldn’t speak about others and we have to look at ourselves.”