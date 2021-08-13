Gary Neville says that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku does not suit playing for Liverpool or Manchester United, following his move back to the Blues.

Chelsea have re-signed the Belgium international, who they let go of in 2014, for a reported £97.5million. Despite his struggles to fit in at Stamford Bridge during his previous spell there, the club believe the time is right to bring him back. Indeed, Lukaku has proven himself in Serie A with Inter and Chelsea need a recognised centre-forward.

As such, a reunion has been sealed, with the 28-year-old looking to carry on his impressive Premier League record.

He has netted 113 goals in 252 English top-flight games, with Everton, West Brom and United.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, though, Neville opened up on why he suits Chelsea and Chelsea alone.

“[Liverpool manager] Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t sign Lukaku in a million years,” the pundit said. “Neither would probably [Manchester City boss] Pep Guardiola but Chelsea are the club that have had that type of striker.

“A [Diego] Costa, a [Didier] Drogba, a single point striker, that physical presence that wants to carry that line.

“They’ve had that in their armoury for 20 years. It suits Chelsea Football Club. He wouldn’t press from the front so he’d never suit Jurgen Klopp.”

Lukaku finished at United with 42 goals in 96 games, a strong record. However, his failure to truly fit in saw him move to Inter and Neville pointed out how Edinson Cavani has fared differently.

He also made a prediction on how many goals Lukaku would score for Chelsea this season.

Neville makes Cavani, Lukaku comparison

“He would never suit Old Trafford. The fans up there need a personality up front. Cavani suits Old Trafford,” the ex-United full-back added.

“I know he’s probably past his best years but he works a lot harder than Lukaku off the ball.

“I’m not saying he’s better – Lukaku will score 25 goals for Chelsea but he doesn’t suit United. He wouldn’t suit Liverpool.”

Lukaku’s arrival broadens Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s array of attacking options.

While Hakim Ziyech faces a spell on the sidelines with injury and Tammy Abraham considers a move to Roma or Arsenal, he still has Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to choose from.