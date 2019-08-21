Mohamed Salah insists he has no plans to leave Liverpool and that he remains “happy” in the club and the city after Gary Neville tipped him to leave “in the next 12 months”.

The Egyptian superstar has plundered an incredible 55 goals in 76 Premier League appearances for the club and was a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s side as they finished second in the Premier League last season and claimed glory in the Champions League.

But his exploits for Liverpool have often seen him mentioned as a target for Real Madrid, leading to claims from Neville that he believes Salah will one day soon depart Anfield.

“Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already,” Neville said on Sky Bet’s The Big Debate last week.

“He [Jamie Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. He will [leave], I can absolutely guarantee it.

“I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it.”

However, Salah has dismissed those rumours, insisting he’s had no thoughts about moving on any time soon.

Salah told CNN: “I’m happy at Liverpool. I’m happy in the city – I love the fans and they love me. I’m happy at the club.”

Salah was also asked for his thoughts on how VAR will impact the game in the Premier League, to which the former Roma star added: “More penalties for me. You will see that!”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!