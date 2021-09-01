Gary Neville believes that Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood would be the best attacking partners for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Following a successful summer transfer window, the Red Devils now have several options up front. Jadon Sancho’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund looked to be the one and only addition up front, after a long and determined chase. However, in a shock twist last Friday, United pounced on the opportunity to re-sign Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old has signed a two-year contract and, as a result, United let Daniel James sign for Leeds.

But as well as Cavani, Greenwood, Ronaldo and Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have yet to stamp their marks on the new season.

According to Neville, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should field Greenwood and Cavani alongside Ronaldo.

“I don’t think United will have to adapt too much to his arrival,” the pundit told Sky Sports News. “They have fantastic forward players, good creative players too, with Jadon Sancho wide, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, they should create plenty of chances for him.

“I love Edinson Cavani, so it’s a question of whether they can play either-or, or could they play both?

“Everyone, including me, is expecting him to play as a number nine but could he play just to the left of Cavani, with Greenwood or Sancho to the right? That would be a guarantee of goals.

“The performances so far, they’ve really struggled in their two away games, but they have a number of players who can go and win a match in a moment. His [Ronaldo’s] willingness and want to score goals is better than anyone.”

Manchester United Transfer Window Review Our review on Manchester United's transfer window activity.

Greenwood has shown the best form of any United attacker so far this season. He has netted three goals in three Premier League games.

But Martial and Cavani are still regaining fitness, while Sancho made his first start in Sunday’s win over Wolves. Rashford is out injured after shoulder surgery.

Despite the prospect of the quartet getting fully up to speed, Neville doubts whether United have enough to win the title. Indeed, Chelsea have re-signed Romelu Lukaku and signed Saul Niguez, while Manchester City have added Jack Grealish.

Neville doubts Ronaldo, Man Utd charge

“The big question is whether it’s enough to win the title. I don’t quite feel it is, the Premier League is the strongest it’s been since the mid-2000s,” the pundit added.

“I think for Manchester United it’s an incredible addition to their squad, United did need a centre forward, but in terms of his physical aspect, he’s almost 28, 29, 30 when you look at him.

“People will look at a young Cristiano and think how he used to beat five or six players in wide areas, he’s now more efficient.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo of now was there eight years ago, he’d still be labelled a world-class player. His movement in the box, ability to score goals, composure in front of goal and taking chances still makes him world-class – and far from over the hill.”

Ronaldo broke the men’s international goalscoring record on Wednesday evening, netting a brace in Portugal’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Ireland to reach 110 strikes for his country.

Who won the transfer window? Aston Villa? Man Utd? Daniel Levy?…