Gary Neville’s damning verdict on Paul Pogba after penalty debacle

Gary Neville reacted furiously after Paul Pogba conceded a needless penalty in Manchester United’s clash with West Ham on Wednesday evening.

The sides looked to be heading into half-time goalless until Pogba inexplicably handled a long-range Declan Rice shot.

Only Pogba will know what he was doing as he stretched up both hands to block the effort from a short free-kick.

The France star in initially went down with Sky Sports co-commentator Neville thinking the ball had hit Pogba flush in the face.

However, VAR quickly determined that he had ducked and raised his hands to block the ball and the referee gave a penalty.

And in-form Michail Antonio made no mistake from 12 yards rolling the ball past David de Gea.

And Neville did not hold back on commentary: “You don’t do that.

“To think I felt a little bit sorry for him. Rubbish. I thought he took a whack in the head. Embarrassing.

‘He made a big mistake’

“I don’t know why they’re looking at it so long, VAR, it’s a clear penalty.

“You don’t do that, you take it in your grid.”

"It's rubbish from him, rubbish!" 🚮 Paul Pogba inexplicably handles the ball in the box and Antonio punishes him on the stroke of half-time! ✋ 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #MUNWHU here: https://t.co/0fBMND0A5n

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/ulIhNbLsuq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 22, 2020

At half-time former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was also brutally honest we he reacted to the incident.

Evra said: “I think Paul knows he made a big mistake.

“It’s difficult to defend Paul on this one, but now he knows what he has to do in the second half.”

READ MORE: Two more to follow Jadon Sancho at Man Utd, claims BBC source