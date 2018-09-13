Gary Neville gives brutal verdict on Paul Pogba’s Man Utd future

Gary Neville has given his thoughts on Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United, admitting that the fan in him would tell the midfielder to move on.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been an uncertain one all summer after strong talk of a move to Barcelona and suggestions of a falling out with Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder has refused to rule out a move on several occasions and admitted previously that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him.

He also said that he would be fined by the club if he revealed what he really thought of Red Devils chief Mourinho.

And Neville has grown tired of the antics, giving his views as a pundit, a fan and an owner.

“Neville the pundit on Pogba would say, ‘He’s a talented player but I want to see more consistency and leadership,’” he told The Times.

“As a fan, honestly, part of me is that no one is bigger than the club and I am not interested in people who are looking left and right.

“So Paul, if you want to go play somewhere else, let’s make that work for you because Manchester United will be fine, don’t worry about that.

“The owner in me would do what United are doing at the moment, saying he is not for sale.

“They have to protect their asset but privately they might be doing a deal because they want to get their £90m back.

“If I was still in that dressing room giving personal advice it would be, ‘Paul, it’s obvious you want to play somewhere else but be professional. Don’t be someone who is seen as a mercenary or a mutineer. You don’t need to do that.’

“So there are four ways to look at it — pundit, owner, fan, a personal word.”

